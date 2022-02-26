‘Ready’ – James Milner shares a pre-Wembley message as the countdown to the Carabao Cup final continues

James Milner is looking to become the oldest Liverpool player to play at Wembley, as we face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

Our No.7 is not likely to be starting the game and so will hope that he can be one of the five possible substitutions during the match, to help Jurgen Klopp’s side.

During his time as an Aston Villa player, our vice captain scored a penalty in the final against Manchester United in 2010 and will hope his big game experience will again be useful.

The 36-year-old said: ‘Ready for Wembley💪#ynwa’.

The training has now been completed and the lads will be heading to London with the full hope of adding to the Champions Wall, travelling back home victorious.

To win the biggest games you need experienced players and we certainly have a lot of them, none more so than the Leeds-born midfielder.

You can view the message on Milner’s Instagram account:

