Takumi Minamino chasing a Robbie Fowler record in the League Cup

Takumi Minamino is probably the player that most deserves a place in the team for the Carabao Cup final, as a reward for his performances in the competition.

Alongside Caoimhin Kelleher and Diogo Jota, the Japanese international has been crucial for our progression to the game against Chelsea and is now chasing down a record held by Robbie Fowler.

Our former No.9 scored six goals in the 2000/01 League Cup campaign and now our No.18 has become the first player since the Toxteth Terror to score four in the same competition.

It seems unlikely that the 27-year-old would be handed the opportunity to start the final but it would be a target of his to try and break the record set over 20 years ago.

With the Irish ‘keeper guaranteed a start and our No.20 facing a late race back from injury, it could be sentiment that sees Jurgen Klopp hand some minutes to the former RB Salzburg player.

Whether he is awarded game time or not though, his goal scoring tally illustrates how important he’s been to our team this season.

