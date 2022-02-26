(Video) Hilarious argument between Joel Matip, Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk during training ground rondo

Joel Matip wasn’t the biggest fan of the decision for him to be placed in the middle of a training ground rondo.

Our No.32 was blamed for the ball being intercepted by Mo Salah as he and Fabinho struggled to move the ball around quick enough, in the circle of our players.

As he protested the decision for him to be moved into the centre, Virgil van Dijk started winding up the former Schalke man calling him “Stiff” and continuing to make little comments.

“I give everything!” was the reaction of the man who scored against Leeds United and it’s easy to see the love the rest of his teammates have for the big defender.

The unity within the group is so clear to see throughout the rest of the clip too and the effort they all put into every session is great, all born winners who don’t want to lose any decisions.

It’s certainly worth a watch and you can make your decision on who got the wrong end of the decision!

You can watch the interaction between Matip and Tsimikas (at 2:30) courtesy of LFC TV (via Reddit user u/snh96):

