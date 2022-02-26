(Video) Luis Diaz’s amazing rainbow flick skill captured during training session

Luis Diaz has been showcasing his impeccable skill with a brilliant moment that has been captured in Liverpool training.

The Colombian is known for his flair on the ball and thanks to the ‘Inside’ series on Liverpool’s YouTube channel, a perfect example of this can now be seen.

Our No.23 was enjoying a spot of no-bounce with Harvey Elliott and both lads were taking it in turn to show-off their ability, the whole clip is a joy to watch.

With the ball coming toward the former Porto man, he managed to catch it in mid-air, before then performing an effortless flick over his own head.

It almost has to be seen to be believed and it just shows the amount of talent our newest signing has in his locker.

Keep an eye out for Ibou Konate in the background too, his attempt at skill doesn’t go quite as well!

You can watch the Diaz rainbow flick courtesy of LFC TV (via @PassLikeThiago):

This guy just did a rainbow flick in mid air, what a baller man

pic.twitter.com/GlQSwKnMP6 — – (@PassLikeThiago) February 25, 2022

