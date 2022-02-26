(Video) Manchester City inexplicably avoid conceding a penalty after Rodri uses his arm inside the Goodison Park box

Rodri appeared to clearly move his arm towards the ball inside the box but no penalty was given.

It seemed to be a moment where the Manchester City midfielder had no need to use his arm and when the replays were shown, it looked a clear penalty for Everton.

With the referee Paul Tierney missing the incident, it headed to VAR in Stockley Park and Chris Kavanagh was given the task of making the decision.

READ MORE: ‘Every single player can be the hero’ – Dirk Kuyt on the importance of cup final substitutes

After a long, long look from many angles, the decision was somehow given as not a penalty and it wasn’t even advised that the onfield referee should go and look at his monitor.

There won’t be many times that the home side at Goodison Park not being awarded a penalty would result in upset from Liverpool fans but such is the race for the Premier League title, any dropped points for Pep Guardiola’s side would be huge.

Instead, it was a Michael Keane mistake and a missed penalty by VAR that meant the game ended in victory for the team in sky blue.

You can watch the Rodri handball courtesy of Sky Sports (via @Watch_LFC):

What an absolute joke. Premier League referee’s are a joke. pic.twitter.com/vuIwHvZ7WW — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) February 26, 2022

Everton were denied a penalty after Rodri was deemed to have not deliberately handled the ball ❌ pic.twitter.com/XqpQ2uiRTb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 26, 2022

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!