‘We’ll give absolutely everything’ – Jordan Henderson’s vow to the Liverpool fans ahead of the Carabao Cup final

Jordan Henderson will be hoping to win his second League Cup for Liverpool, ten years after his first success with the club.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, our captain had a message to the fans on the effort that he and the rest of his teammates will be giving against Chelsea.

The 31-year-old said: ‘It’s always an incredible feeling to lead the club in finals and this one would be exactly the same.

‘It’s another opportunity for us as a team, as a club, to pick up more silverware so again, we’ll just give absolutely everything and hopefully we can get over the line and bring the trophy back.

Jurgen Klopp will ensure that his lads are fit and firing for the game and with the help of his skipper, the whole squad will be geared towards winning the trophy.

Fingers crossed the day ends with a Hendo shuffle in front of the red half of Wembley, in what will hopefully be a game to remember.

