‘As Lukaku shows’ – Robbie Fowler on how Liverpool can replace Mo Salah and Sadio Mane

Robbie Fowler has highlighted what Jurgen Klopp may want to do if the contract issues can’t be sorted for Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

Writing for The Mirror, our former No.9 highlighted two possible replacements and also noted the difficulties other teams have in finding the perfect striker.

The 46-year-old wrote: ‘The obvious question has to be, what happens next in their contracts? If they don’t sign, then logically, they can be sold in the summer. Would Liverpool be able to rival City next season if that happens?

‘Not unless they sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to replace them. And as Lukaku shows, even hundreds of millions is no guarantee.

‘That’s the level of player they would need to replace those two. But if they can play on for five more years at least as Klopp says, why try to replace them, especially as they know Klopp’s system inside out?’.

Romelu Lukaku may have something to say about the criticism from the Toxteth Terror but it’s fair to say that there are very few to no immediate options that could replace our star wingers.

Fingers crossed new contracts can be sorted for both of them and we can enjoy some more years with the 29-year-old duo.

