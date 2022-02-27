Chelsea hit with a late defensive injury that will cause Thomas Tuchel to change his cup final team

Chelsea have been handed a late injury blow that could cause Thomas Tuchel to make a risky decision in his defence at Wembley.

According to Goal’s Chelsea reporter Nizaar Kinsella: ‘it looks like Andreas Christensen is out of the #CarabaoCupFinal. Another possible motivation for Tuchel to consider throwing Reece James straight into the mix’.

With Reece James only delcared fit this week, it could be a bold move to give the England international the start and could mean that he isn’t fit enough to play a full 90 or 120 minutes.

It looks likely that we will start Luis Diaz on our left wing and so it will be his job to try and test the 22-year-old as often as he can, despite his obvious talents at full-back it should be an avenue we can exploit.

Typical that the area in which we have had injuries in Bobby Firmino and Diogo Jota, gives us less options to try and make the most of any defensive frailties of the side from Stamford Bridge.

It doesn’t make the prospect of facing the European champions much better but let’s hope Jurgen Klopp has a master plan in place and we can have our hands on the trophy.

