Diogo Jota declared fit to feature against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final

The news that many Liverpool fans had been waiting for has been confirmed, Diogo Jota is fit for Wembley.

With the pre-London training session images and videos not featuring the man better than Luis Figo, many supporters had worried he would join Bobby Firmino and miss the trip all together.

According to Voie (via the Express), the Portuguese forward will be fit enough to feature in the game against Chelsea and his first cup final for Liverpool.

It’s unlikely that Jurgen Klopp would risk our No.20 from the start and thanks to the ability to use five substitutions in the competition, should mean that he’ll start on the bench.

Alongside Caoimhin Kelleher and Takumi Minamino, the former Wolves forward has had a massive impact on this season’s League Cup campaign.

Let’s hope he can add to his semi-final goals and that the 25-year-old can once again be a hero for the Reds.

