Frank Lampard insinuates corruption potentially at play as Man City get away with handball in the box

The call to not penalise Rodri’s evident handball in the box during Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Everton attracted the ire of commentators and Frank Lampard post-game.

The furious former Chelsea star insinuated that, ‘at worst’, corruption could have been at play in the decision to overlook the Cityzen star’s clear indiscretion, as relayed in a tweet by David Maddock.

Now Lampard says: "It's incompetence to get it wrong." And he's ABSOLUTELY right. Now he adds (and we know what he means): "Incompetence at best…at worst, who knows?" Strong, strong words…and totally spot on.#EFC — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) February 26, 2022

Given that current rules stipulate any contact with the ball below the sleeve line should be considered a handball offence, it’s difficult to see how a VAR review of the incident led to Pep Guardiola’s men being let off the hook.

Though the consequences could prove potentially dire for our city rivals in their bid to hold onto Premier League membership, it’s a source of frustration too for Liverpool fans hoping to see us catch up with the league leaders.

In such a tight title race, it begs the question as to what the reaction will be if the likes of Everton are relegated by a point or, hypothetically, we lose out on the top-flight crown by two points.

With only three points separating us, should we win our game in hand, however, we’d like to think that things will correct themselves on the pitch as we look to bring the title back to Merseyside.

