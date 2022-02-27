Gary Lineker shares verdict on Liverpool’s nervy Carabao Cup win

Gary Lineker shared a message of congratulations to Liverpool on Twitter after the club secured their first League Cup trophy since 2012.

The Merseysiders displayed immense self belief from the spot to fire away each and every single one of their 11 penalties before Kepa Arrizabalaga skied his effort.

Congratulations to @lfc on winning the Carabao cup. Cracking game, 2 top sides, belting penalty shootout. 👏🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 27, 2022

It’s the Reds’ first piece of silverware this term, with the side still in the fight for the league title, FA Cup and Champions League in what could prove to be a potentially remarkable campaign.

READ MORE: (Video) Heartwarming moment Hendo and Co. hand Minamino the trophy and encourage fans to make noise

Though the Carabao Cup has been subjected to some mocking over the years (and not without reason given the comparative importance of major honours like the title), it wouldn’t be surprising to see the success give us a boost in our hunt for further trophies.

Manchester City’s relentless pursuit of success in the competition in question certainly indicates that kicking off the campaign with a League Cup win can prove to be valuable in the long-run.

We can only hope that it will give us even more of a taste for silverware in our efforts to make up for our prior lacklustre season.

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!