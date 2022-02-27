(Image) Anfield adorned in Ukraine flag as Liverpool add their support to the war-torn nation

The whole world has been shook by the war that is raging between Ukraine and Russia.

In a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, Liverpool lit up Anfield in the colours of their flag and it was a rare sighting of a blue and yellow stadium.

People in the local area could see the love sent from our club to a nation that hosted our 2018 European cup final and images have been shared online.

With the many tributes paid over the weekend from the footballing world, it’s likely that there will be something in Wembley to acknowledge the current issues in the nation.

As Roman Abramovich has now handed over stewardship of Chelsea, due to his ties with the Russian government, it will be interesting to see how the club act before the final.

Despite the many critics of our owners, it’s testament to them that there is no controversy on the sources of their finances in funding our club.

