(Image) John Henry spotted in London ahead of the Carabao Cup final

John Henry was one of the earlier Liverpool supporters in London, as he travelled for the Carabao Cup final.

An image was shared online of our owner walking around the city with his wife Linda Pizzuti Henry and they both looked to be enjoying their day out.

Let’s hope it’s a worthwhile trip for everyone involved and that the American will be on hand to give the trophy to Jordan Henderson.

It’s not been announced whether the winners will walk up the famous Wembley steps or whether there will be a presentation on the pitch again, due to the previously introduced COVID regulations.

Fingers crossed we can honour history and tradition, by seeing the Hendo shuffle in full force once again and maybe even a few Jurgen Klopp fist pumps.

For so many years it was coined Anfield South and now it’s up to the lads to win our first domestic trophy under our German manager, who has conquered Europe and England already.

You can view the image of Henry via Reddit user u/aaron2933:

