(Image) Klopp & Dalglish celebrate Liverpool’s Carabao Cup trophy win in touching post-match snap

Jurgen Klopp and Kenny Dalglish were pictured embracing after Liverpool’s successful Carabao Cup final.

The legendary Reds figure was the last club manager to lift the trophy before Jurgen Klopp’s men secured the side’s record ninth League Cup.

Hopefully it’s the kind of moment that will spur the Merseysiders on to further success domestically and abroad after what turned out to be a campaign that fell short of expectations last term.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC:

King Kenny and Klopp 😍 pic.twitter.com/QxHAF1Yke4 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) February 27, 2022