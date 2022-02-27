John Toshack admitted into intensive care over ongoing battle with COVID-19

John Toshack has been moved to intensive care in Barcelona in the latest development of the Liverpool legend’s ongoing battle with COVID-19.

The former striker’s health has taken a turn for the worse in recent hours, as reported by El Diario Vasco (via the Mirror’s Gerard Couzens), with him now suffering from pneumonia.

The imposing Welshman first joined the Reds under legendary ex-head coach, Bill Shankly, and enjoyed a prolific career at Anfield throughout the 1970s.

The 72-year-old’s condition is proof of the dangers still of the global virus and the need for caution despite the wide availability of vaccinations across Europe.

We at the Empire of the Kop would like to send our thoughts, love and prayers to Toshack’s family and friends and express our hope that the legendary attacker makes a full recovery in the near future.

We’ve no doubt that everyone at the club will be keeping John and his loved ones in mind at this difficult time.

You’ll Never Walk Alone.

