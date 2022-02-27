Jurgen Klopp lauds one Liverpool star who has transformed from a boy into a man

Jurgen Klopp couldn’t help but wax lyrical over Caoimhin Kelleher’s performance as the Irishman played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup victory over Chelsea.

The Irishman demonstrated nerves of steel at Wembley to tuck away the winning spot-kick past opposite No.1, Kepa Arrizabalaga, before the Spaniard skied his effort into the stands to hand the glory to the Reds.

“It’s quite a journey from when I saw him for the first time, from the boy I saw for the first time to the man he is today,” the German told reporters after the penalty shootout win.

Though an irregular option for the 54-year-old in the starting-XI, with Alisson Becker the established first-choice shotstopper for the English top-flight and Champions League, the 23-year-old has proven a more than reliable presence in the backline when called upon.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans deliver spine-tingling rendition of YNWA in incredible full-time scenes at Wembley

It’s telling of Kelleher’s quality that the ‘keeper has been consistently superb between the sticks for us when called upon sporadically in domestic cup competitions.

With yet another critical contribution, of course, it does beg the question as to when the former Ringmahon Rangers man will be the subject of serious outside interest in light of his stellar performances as Alisson’s understudy.

Ideally, of course, for Klopp and Liverpool, we’ll be hoping to see the goalkeeper remain at Anfield for as long as possible to soak up more

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!