Liverpool predicted XI v Chelsea: Three stars make first cup final appearance for the Reds

The League Cup has been a competition often maligned by fans across the English top-flight, though represents an opportunity for Liverpool to boost their season and fight for further silverware.

The absence of Bobby Firmino will be something of a blow for the Red’s hopes of overcoming Chelsea, though Jurgen Klopp will no doubt have a great deal of faith in his remaining forward line.

With injuries having, for the most part, dissipated, the German will be left with some tough selection calls in the Merseysiders’ first cup final of the campaign.

READ MORE: Frank Lampard insinuates corruption potentially at play as Man City get away with handball in the box

Ahead of Caoimhin Kelleher between the sticks, we at the Empire of the Kop are expecting a centre-back partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

In the midfield three, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho speak for two of the spots, with Jordan Henderson coming in for Curtis Jones.

Up top, with Diogo Jota having potentially only recently recovered in time for the tie, a forward line comprised of Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane seems likeliest.

It would mean a potentially huge moment for the likes of our No.2 shotstopper, Thiago Alcantara and Luis Diaz with the trio potentially set to make their first cup final appearance in the famous red shirt.

EOTK’s predicted XI: Kelleher, Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Trent, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Diaz, Mane, Salah

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!