Liverpool team news confirmed: Diaz starts as Klopp makes two changes

Liverpool’s superb run in the League Cup, within which the Reds saw off the likes of Arsenal and Leicester City, has been rewarded with an appearance in the final against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

The Merseysiders will face the Blues without the talents of Bobby Firmino, though otherwise have sent a squad to Wembley bursting to the brim with quality.

Following a trophyless prior campaign blighted by injury, Jurgen Klopp’s outfit will be hopeful that this occasion helps spark a further run of success in the remaining fronts the club is set compete in.

READ MORE: Liverpool predicted XI v Chelsea: Three stars make first cup final appearance for the Reds

Ahead of Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, the German has selected Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho are once again joined by skipper Jordan Henderson in the middle of the park.

With Diogo Jota having only recently returned from an ankle ligament injury, Luis Diaz takes his place in the starting lineup alongside Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! Not long before Klopp's men take to the pitch in our first final of the campaign! Happy with the team the boss has put out? 👀 #LFC pic.twitter.com/2KtL7j4Jel — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 27, 2022

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!