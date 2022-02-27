Liverpool team news confirmed: Diaz starts as Klopp makes two changes

Posted by
Liverpool team news confirmed: Diaz starts as Klopp makes two changes

Liverpool’s superb run in the League Cup, within which the Reds saw off the likes of Arsenal and Leicester City, has been rewarded with an appearance in the final against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

The Merseysiders will face the Blues without the talents of Bobby Firmino, though otherwise have sent a squad to Wembley bursting to the brim with quality.

Following a trophyless prior campaign blighted by injury, Jurgen Klopp’s outfit will be hopeful that this occasion helps spark a further run of success in the remaining fronts the club is set compete in.

READ MORE: Liverpool predicted XI v Chelsea: Three stars make first cup final appearance for the Reds

Ahead of Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, the German has selected Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho are once again joined by skipper Jordan Henderson in the middle of the park.

With Diogo Jota having only recently returned from an ankle ligament injury, Luis Diaz takes his place in the starting lineup alongside Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top