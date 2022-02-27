On this day 2005: Liverpool vs. Chelsea League Cup Final

On this day 17 years ago, Liverpool and Chelsea fans were heading to go and watch a League Cup final.

A lot and also not much has changed in the time that has passed and on the anniversary of the game, a similar journey it being made – a lot shorter one for any local fans of the Stamford Bridge club.

Our supporters will be hoping for a different result after falling to a 3-2 defeat after extra-time, with goals from John Arne Riise and Antonio Nunez not enough to claim victory for the Reds.

It was a game famed for a late Steven Gerrard own goal that took the match into extra time, the fact that our Spanish midfielder also scored gave him the unique accolade of being the only player to score his only goal for the club in a cup final.

We were to later get revenge on Jose Mourinho’s side as we knocked them out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage, before going on to clinch glory in Istanbul.

Let’s hope for a different result on the anniversary of the same event we are looking to compete in once again.

You can watch the full game via the EFL on YouTube:

