(Photo) Henderson’s amazing Kelleher gesture spotted after Liverpool win Carabao Cup

Jordan Henderson was spotted thrusting Caoimhin Kelleher into the limelight after the Irishman’s heroics in the Carabao Cup penalty shootout.

Melissa Reddy spotted the skipper encouraging the shostopper to greet photographers with the trophy on his own in a bid for the 23-year-old to be appreciated for his efforts in the tie.

Though failing to save any of his opponents’ spot-kicks after extra-time, the former Ringmahon Rangers star tucked away the winning penalty to hand Liverpool their first League Cup victory since 2012.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Melissa Reddy’s Twitter account:

Love this. Jordan Henderson handed Caoimhin Kelleher the trophy, walked him over to the photographers, and told them to make sure they get good shots of the main man. Basically team spirit, trust, and appreciation all symbolised in a picture. pic.twitter.com/FD4v7lYYoB — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) February 27, 2022