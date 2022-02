Luis Diaz secured his first trophy for Liverpool as the Reds beat League Cup final opponents Chelsea in a nervy penalty shootout.

The Colombian international shared an Instagram story after the game in the Reds’ dressing room with the message: “Thank God. We are champions.”

The 25-year-old was once again superb for Jurgen Klopp’s men despite the club struggling to find the back of the net in normal and extra time.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Luis Diaz’s official Instagram account: