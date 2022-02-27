(Photo) Luis Garcia trolls Chelsea fans over ghost goal in hilarious tweet

(Photo) Luis Garcia trolls Chelsea fans over ghost goal in hilarious tweet

Luis Garcia couldn’t help but have a pop at Chelsea fans after spotting one Liverpool supporter’s banner mocking the Blues.

The banner in question revolved around the Spaniard’s famous ghost goal scored against Chelsea in the semi-finals of the Champions League back in 2005.

The effort ensured the Reds’ passage through to the final in Istanbul against AC Milan – the site of our fifth trophy win in the competition.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @Owen_1906 via @luchogarcia14:

