‘Really up for this’ – Former Liverpool forward predicts Jurgen Klopp to win his first Wembley final

Jurgen Klopp has won the hardest trophies there are to win in club football and is now looking for his first domestic English trophy.

Writing for BetVictor, Michael Owen previewed the Carabao Cup final and has tipped Liverpool to claim victory over Chelsea at Wembley.

The 42-year-old wrote: ‘This is a difficult one to call. Chelsea have been winning, but I don’t think they’ve been playing well.

‘There’s clearly an issue with Lukaku, and Thomas Tuchel has a big decision to make for this game.

‘Defensively they remain top-class, they’ll need to be at their best here.

‘Liverpool have hit their best form of the season.

‘The squad is looking so strong, and Klopp has some big decisions to make.

‘For so long that front three picked itself, but with the likes of Jota and Luis Diaz in such good form, that’s no longer the case.

‘Winning a trophy at Wembley is the one thing missing from Klopp’s Liverpool trophy cabinet, they’ll be really up for this.

‘I think it will be a close game, but I think Liverpool will edge it. 2-1, and I wouldn’t be shocked if Salah scored the winner’.

It would be a massive accomplishment for our boss to be able to claim victory at England’s national stadium for the first time and we are now just one game away.

For the first time since 2016 we have reached the final of the League Cup and now it’s up to the 11 lads on the pitch to get the job done.

