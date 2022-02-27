‘Someone I can learn from’ – Christian Pulisic praises Liverpool player ahead of Carabao Cup final

Christian Pulisic has highlighted the one Liverpool player that he looks up to, as preparations continue for the Carabao Cup final.

Speaking to ESPN, the American was full of praise for Mo Salah and highlighted what the former Chelsea man does best in his game.

The 23-year-old said: ‘He is an incredible player, as far as the Premier League goes this season, he has generally been up there with the best.

READ MORE: (Video) Jamie Carragher joins two Liverpool fans in their £40 car, driving from Melwood to Wembley

‘There’s definitely a lot to look up to and I can learn from him.

‘He’s a great goal-scorer, really strong, he does a lot of things well that people don’t even realise to get him into position to score these goals.

‘He’s someone I can learn from’.

There won’t be too many of our supporters who disagree with the former Borussia Dortmund man too much and let’s hope the Egyptian King lives up to the billing in the final.

This just shows the respect the 29-year-old winger has in the game, even from rival teams.

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!