(Video) Adrian shares glorious scenes inside Liverpool dressing room at Wembley after League Cup win

Adrian and his fellow Liverpool teammates were understandably in a more than buoyant mood after securing their first piece of silverware of the season.

The Merseysiders won their record ninth League Cup following a tense penalty shootout with Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, with the German’s gamble of switching ‘keepers failing to pay off as Kepa Arrizabalaga missed his spot-kick.

Having built up some impressive momentum since the resumption of domestic football, one can only hope that this latest success helps supercharge the club’s search for further silverware down the line.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Adrian’s official Twitter account: