(Video) Brilliant moment Klopp shares trophy lift moment with young Liverpool fan

Jurgen Klopp shared the glory with one young Liverpool fan as the Reds secured a record-breaking ninth League Cup at Wembley.

The German invited the supporter in question to lift the trophy in full view of the fanbase in the English capital as the Merseysiders defeated Chelsea in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout.

Bizarrely, not a single goal was registered by either outfit in normal and extra time despite the abundance of goalscoring chances throughout.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

A young boy joined the Liverpool squad for their Carabao Cup trophy lift 🏆 A moment that the little lad will remember forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7Hkep0TQp0 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 27, 2022