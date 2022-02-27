(Video) Desperate Chelsea scramble in the box sees Liverpool somehow denied an opener

Spurred on by an earlier denied goal from Joel Matip, Liverpool almost found their opener courtesy of a goalmouth scramble, with the trio of Luis Diaz, Joel Matip and Andy Robertson all denied.

Some fortune on Chelsea’s end, however, saw the threat eventually cleared to keep the scoreline level in the second-half of action.

Proceedings, remarkably, remain level despite both sides enjoying a host of clear-cut chances in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Define: Goal-mouth scramble 📖 Somehow the Carabao Cup final is still goalless! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/kukpMHQEfy — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 27, 2022