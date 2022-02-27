(Video) Elliott shoves Havertz after Chelsea man squares up to Trent in League Cup final

Harvey Elliott was evidently far from happy with Kai Havertz’s antics as the Chelsea man squared up to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The dispute was settled with a card issued for the Blues midfielder and Reds fullback by referee Stuart Atwell.

The scoreline remains goalless at the time of writing, with the tie having entered into the second-half of extra time at Wembley in the League Cup final

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ESPN:

