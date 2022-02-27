(Video) ‘Embarrassed themselves’ – Carragher slams Abramovich & Chelsea after Russian oligarch distances himself from club

Jamie Carragher was highly critical of Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich’s, failure to pay note to the Ukraine-Russia conflict in his statement announcing he’d be taking a step back from his current duties.

The Russian oligarch passed control of the club to trustees in a bid to reduce any reputational damage to the outfit in light of his homeland’s invasion of neighbours Ukraine.

Given that the 55-year-old will still effectively own the Premier League side, it seems the absolute height of gesture politics when the occasion demands condemnation of Vladimir Putin’s actions of late.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

🗣 "I don't think they've handled it really well, they've let themselves down badly. They've embarrassed themselves."@Carra23 gives his reaction to Roman Abramovich and Chelsea's statement about him stepping away from the club pic.twitter.com/KIdjj6ps3N — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 27, 2022