(Video) Heartwarming moment Hendo and Co. hand Minamino the trophy and encourage fans to make noise

Jordan Henderson and James Milner have both been praised for their leadership skills as much as their on-pitch performance, with both proving to be pivotal contributors off the playing field.

The former more than proved his credentials in that regard once more after encouraging the Liverpool contingent at Wembley (alongside Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk) to raise the volume for cup-bearing Taki Minamino.

It’s a fitting reward for the Japanese international who was a critical part of our journey through to the final in London.

You can catch the video below, courtesy of @areejx17:

GUYSSSSS LOOK AT THEM PUSHING MINAMINO AND CHEERING FOR HIM STOPPPP pic.twitter.com/aIgxJzdnpn — اريج (@areejx17) February 27, 2022