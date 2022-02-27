(Video) ‘It’s costing everyone’ – Micah Richards blasts bizarre VAR error in City clash

Manchester City relied a great deal on fortune in their latest victory over Everton at Goodison Park, with officials failing to award a penalty to the hosts for an apparent handball.

Micah Richards questioned how those at Stockley Park deemed there to be a lack of evidence at the time to justify penalising Rodri.

The result sees the league leaders go six points ahead of second-placed Liverpool, though the Reds have a game in hand to catch up with Pep Guardiola’s outfit.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

🗣 "It's a handball!" Micah Richards believes the decision to not award a penalty for Rodri's handball was 'ridiculous' and has 'cost Everton dearly' 🖐 pic.twitter.com/xqMY3n9KeB — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 26, 2022