(Video) Jamie Carragher joins two Liverpool fans in their £40 car, driving from Melwood to Wembley

Jamie Carragher has joined forces with popular YouTube star Simon Wilson, to travel to Wembley for the Carabao Cup final.

Our former defender was picked up from Melwood and ultimately dropped off at Lime Street, before promising the host and his brother a night out in the Grafton if they beat him there.

It was the same car in which the Wrexham-born Liverpool fan drove to and from Madrid in 2019, after purchasing the now 29-year-old car for just £40.

Watching the video illustrates the numerous issues with the car but it’s a great watch for any Liverpool fan who may be enjoying a similar journey to London for the final.

At the end of the video there’s also a competition to win a Virgil van Dijk shirt and a trip to New York, courtesy of Robbie Fowler and our former No.23 who now own our former training complex.

Whether plane, train or car – the Reds are coming from around the world to hopefully witness Jordan Henderson lift the trophy.

You can watch the video of Carragher via Simon Wilson on YouTube:

