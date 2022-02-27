(Video) Kepa skies 11th Chelsea penalty in shootout to hand Liverpool the Carabao Cup

In what was a pulsating game filled to the brim with potential match-winning chances in normal time, Liverpool secured the Carabao Cup via a tense penalty shooutout.

With all 10 outfield players finding the net from the spot, the tie came down to the ‘keepers, with Kepa Arrizabalaga failed to match Caoimhin Kelleher’s late heroics and skied his own effort.

It’s the first of hopefully of many trophies for Jurgen Klopp’s men this term, with the Reds hot in pursuit of the league leaders Manchester City.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

SCENES!!! 🤯 Kepa Arrizabalaga misses the 22nd penalty after being subbed on for the shoot-out! 😨 pic.twitter.com/yLIOIQWdUD — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 27, 2022