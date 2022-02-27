(Video) Konate almost chokes on confetti during Liverpool Carabao Cup celebrations

Ibrahima Konate was subjected to some late drama beyond the on-pitch proceedings of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final clash with Chelsea.
As the Reds celebrated with the trophy, the Frenchman was spotted nearly choking on a piece of confetti before quickly removing the offending item from his mouth.
The Merseysiders secured the League Cup courtesy of Caoimhin Kelleher’s winning spot-kick, with the Irishman’s effort not matched by his opposite No.1, Kepa Arrizabalaga.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @J054UA_7
Konate getting the confetti stuck In his mouth 😂😂 #thirdeye @SoccerAM #CarabaoCupFinal #CheLiv @IbrahimaKonate_ pic.twitter.com/Qnw32HNidK
— Josh (@J054UA_7) February 27, 2022