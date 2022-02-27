(Video) Konate almost chokes on confetti during Liverpool Carabao Cup celebrations

Ibrahima Konate was subjected to some late drama beyond the on-pitch proceedings of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final clash with Chelsea.

As the Reds celebrated with the trophy, the Frenchman was spotted nearly choking on a piece of confetti before quickly removing the offending item from his mouth.

The Merseysiders secured the League Cup courtesy of Caoimhin Kelleher’s winning spot-kick, with the Irishman’s effort not matched by his opposite No.1, Kepa Arrizabalaga.

