(Video) Liverpool fans deliver spine-tingling rendition of YNWA in incredible full-time scenes at Wembley

Liverpool fans were in superb voice as Jurgen Klopp’s men secured the club’s ninth League Cup following a tense penalty shootout.

An emotional rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone was delivered by the travelling fans attending Wembley.

Though an often maligned piece of silverware, there’s no telling what kind of impact winning the Carabao Cup could have on the remainder of the Reds’ campaign and the side’s pursuit of Manchester City in the title race.

