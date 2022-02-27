(Video) Thiago Alcantara in tears on Liverpool bench after late injury rules him out of League Cup final in cruel blow

Thiago Alcantara was left inconsolable on the Liverpool bench after a warm-up injury forced Jurgen Klopp into a late change to his starting-XI.

It’s unclear as of yet the severity of the concern that ruled the Spaniard out of the League Cup final, with Alisson Becker spotted comforting the midfielder.

Our hearts go out to the playmaker and we can only hope that the injury won’t prevent him from playing a role for much of the remainder of the campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

😢 Thiago Alcântara in tears after suffering an injury in the warm-up for Liverpool pic.twitter.com/eNEylkX2r1 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 27, 2022