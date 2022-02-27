(Video) VAR cancels out Matip’s League Cup final opener – deems Van Dijk offside



Joel Matip had Liverpool fans on their feet at Wembley with the Reds’ opening goal in the League Cup final before VAR’s intervention.

The Reds had made use of one of their strongest weapons in set-pieces, though officials at Stockley Park had deemed Virgil van Dijk to be offside.

It’s a decision that’s sure to infuriate Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff, though could be the vital injection of adrenaline in the arm needed to take back control of proceedings.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports & Sky Sports:

