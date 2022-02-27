(Video) Watch Diaz’s insane skill to rinse James before completing no-look pass

Luis Diaz has proved to be nothing short of a phenomenon at Liverpool having adjusted remarkably quickly to life under Jurgen Klopp.

The Colombian winger was sensational yet again in the Reds’ latest clash with Chelsea, producing a moment of magic against Reece James before setting up an attack.

If what we’re witnessing is a forward yet to 100% acclimatise and reach his full potential, it begs the question as to how frightening a performer the former Porto star will be once he fully hits his groove for the club.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ESPN and @Watch_LFC & originating from @JH4AFC:

