(Video) Watch Henderson’s classic trophy lift shuffle as Liverpool overcome Chelsea in Carabao Cup final

Jordan Henderson was once again on hand to provide Liverpool fans with his trophy lift shuffle as the Reds secured the Carabao Cup via a penalty shootout.

Chelsea matched each of the Merseysiders’ penalties from outfield players to ensure that both outfits ‘keepers would take a spot-kick.

Ultimately Caoimhin Kelleher proved more than equal to the task, with Kepa Arrizabalaga’s skied penalty handing the trophy to Jurgen Klopp’s men.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: