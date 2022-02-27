(Video) Watch Kelleher receive warm Wembley reception from Liverpool fans

Caoimhin Kelleher has officially been selected as Liverpool’s No.1 for the Reds’ League Cup final clash with Chelsea.

The Irishman was the recipient of a more than warm welcome from fans on the red half of the equation present at Wembley ahead of the impending tie.

Bobby Firmino sadly misses out on proceedings, though the Merseysiders welcome back Diogo Jota to the bench in what could prove to be a pivotal boost for the club’s hopes of grasping its first piece of silverware this term.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of the Echo’s Paul Gorst:

Warm reception on the biggest day of his young career so far for Caoimhin Kelleher pic.twitter.com/RxtsaFwvd7 — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) February 27, 2022