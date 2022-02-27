(Video) Watch Pep Lijnders lead post-match celebrations in jubilant Liverpool dressing room scenes

Pep Lijnders and his fellow coaches at Liverpool helped lead celebrations in the club’s dressing room after the Reds’ ninth League Cup win.

The Dutchman cut a jubilant figure at Wembley as the Merseysiders revelled in their latest trophy win under the Jurgen Klopp regime.

The German’s men held their nerve in what proved to be a lengthy and nerve-wracking penalty shootout, with Caoimhin Kelleher the hero with the match-winning spot-kick.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

