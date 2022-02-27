(Video) Watch these Liverpool fans singing Jota chant inside Wembley ahead of League Cup final clash

Liverpool fans got an atmosphere going early prior to proceedings between the Reds and Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

A multitude of supporters were clipped singing the latest chant devised for in-form No.20, Diogo Jota.

The Portuguese international made it onto the bench for the clash in question after winning in his race against time to recover from an ankle ligament injury.

It’s a huge boost for Jurgen Klopp’s men, with extra firepower in reserve in case an already impressive forward line comprised of Luis Diaz, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane should require some tweaking.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of The Anfield Wrap:

