(Watch) Watch Fabinho’s stunning Panenka penalty as Carabao Cup final decided by remarkable shootout

Fabinho demonstrated an incredible degree of self belief to put Liverpool 2-1 up against Chelsea in a penalty shootout.

The Brazilian international executed a deft panenka, sending Kepa Arrizabalaga in the wrong direction before dinking the ball down the middle.

Remarkably, the tie couldn’t be decided by a goal in normal or extra time despite both outfits enjoying a plethora of goalscoring chances.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Wow! 👀 The composure from Fabinho here to dink his penalty 😅 pic.twitter.com/DmtMacRaSd — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 27, 2022