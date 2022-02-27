(Watch) Watch Fabinho’s stunning Panenka penalty as Carabao Cup final decided by remarkable shootout

Posted by
(Watch) Watch Fabinho’s stunning Panenka penalty as Carabao Cup final decided by remarkable shootout

Fabinho demonstrated an incredible degree of self belief to put Liverpool 2-1 up against Chelsea in a penalty shootout.

The Brazilian international executed a deft panenka, sending Kepa Arrizabalaga in the wrong direction before dinking the ball down the middle.

Remarkably, the tie couldn’t be decided by a goal in normal or extra time despite both outfits enjoying a plethora of goalscoring chances.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top