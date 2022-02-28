BBC pundit claims Liverpool have signed ‘another red arrow’ who can replace ‘outgoing’ stars

Liverpool and Chelsea put on quite the show for a goalless affair ultimately decided by penalties, with the former emerging victorious in the Carabao Cup final showdown.

One star who more than caught the eye during proceedings was Luis Diaz, with the player ending up in Garth Crooks team of the week for his efforts at Wembley stadium.

“From the moment I clapped eyes on this player in a Liverpool shirt I thought they’ve only gone and done it again – they’ve bought another red arrow,” the 63-year-old wrote in his column for BBC Sport. “A player who is quick, a team player, can score goals and fit in with the current regime and, if need be take over from the outgoing ones.”

The Colombian proved to be a significant threat on the left-flank for Jurgen Klopp’s men, regularly troubling Trevor Chalobah.

The early signs have been extremely promising from a player who – despite his performances suggesting otherwise – has yet to fully integrate into the squad and the head coach’s way of doing things.

Once our No.23 does hit his stride, however, one can only begin to imagine the kind of numbers he’ll be posting as far as goal contributions are concerned down the line.

With our last astute forward purchase of Diogo Jota already proving more than bountiful in front of goal, it would seem that the future of the front-three is looking more than healthy.

That’s not to rule out the likes of Mo Salah and Co. from extending their stay in Merseyside, however, particularly in light of how the Egyptian’s performance levels are showing no sign of imminent degradation.

