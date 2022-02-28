Concerns Thiago injury ‘is serious’ as journalist shares verdict on warm-up concern

Thiago Alcantara was consoled by Alisson Becker on the bench as an injury in the warm-up ahead of the Carabao Cup final saw the Spaniard ruled out of the tie at the last minute.

Observing the midfielder’s reaction ahead of the start of the clash, the Mirror’s David Maddock expressed his concern on Twitter that the player’s injury could be ‘serious’.

Looks like Thiago injury is serious…player in tears and inconsolable on the bench, with Alisson trying to help him. That's the reaction of a player who fears he may be out for a while at the business end of the season.#LFC #CHELIV — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) February 27, 2022

The Merseysiders ultimately secured the League Cup via a penalty shootout, with Kepa Arrizabalaga missing his side’s 11th spot-kick to ensure his opponent’s victory.

It’s worth noting that the former Bayern Munich midfielder did take part in the post-game celebrations, notably without the medical team having taken any apparent precautions.

Whilst further assessment could yield some unpleasant results for us down the line, it’s just as likely that our No.6 was inconsolable due to the occasion his injury would force him to miss.

We can only hope that the latter is indeed the case in that regard given how pivotal the playmaker has been for Jurgen Klopp’s men since his prior return from a hip injury.

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!