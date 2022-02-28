Ex-PL referee disagrees with Sky panel over red card verdict for Liverpool star

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has insisted that Stuart Attwell’s decision to not show Liverpool’s Naby Keita a red card for a high tackle on Trevor Chalobah in yesterday’s League Cup final was the correct one.

Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink all eventually agreed that the Reds midfielder should’ve been sent off after he caught the Chelsea defender with his studs in the groin area.

Hasselbaink had claimed that Keita’s tackle on the Blues man was ‘not right’ and the former Chelsea star was bemused at the fact that Atwell or VAR Darren England didn’t send the Liverpool No. 8 off.

READ MORE: (Video) Watch James Milner’s cheeky grin and head tilt towards Jorginho after successful coin toss meant penalty shootout took place at Liverpool’s end of Wembley

However, ex-referee Gallagher has claimed that a yellow card was the correct decision.

The 64-year-old suggested that the game should’ve been stopped immediately but claimed both players were as high as each other.

At second viewing, and with the replays shown in slow motion, the tackle does look worse than it was.

The Guinea international was going for the ball but was beaten to it by Chalobah – the contact was purely accidental and a yellow card probably would’ve been fair and there wouldn’t have been many complaints from Keita.

If we had have been reduced to 10 men then the game may have ended very differently.

That’s all if’s, but’s and maybe’s, though, let’s just celebrate the fact we won the cup for a record ninth time and let’s look forward to a big end to the season.

You can catch the discussion below via @footballdaily on Twitter.

Yellow card ✅

Red card ❌ Dermot Gallagher felt Naby Keita's challenge on Trevoh Chalobah was worthy of a yellow card and not a red card. #RefWatch pic.twitter.com/9l2eNwglrN — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 28, 2022

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!