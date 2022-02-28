‘Fans will be upset’ – Ex-PL referee insists one contentious Liverpool moment in cup final was made to ‘look much worse’

Naby Keita’s challenge on Trevor Chalobah in the second-half inspired much debate from pundits after Liverpool’s Carabao Cup win.

Having reviewed the incident, however, former Premier League official, Mark Halsey, agreed with the decision made by the officiating team in not sending off the Guinean.

The Merseysiders went on to secure their first piece of silverware of the term via a penalty shootout, with Kepa Arrizabalaga’s missed spot-kick deciding the tie in Jurgen Klopp’s men’s favour.

Slowed down, the incident does look far more grizzly than in real-time, with Sky Sports pundits criticising our No.8 for his poor challenge.

Whilst we’d agree that the tackle potentially warranted a caution in the form of a yellow card, we’re not so sure that a red card was called for judging by how the moment played out in real-time with the midfielder competing for the ball.

It’s an issue that may require further clarification from officials with regard to how potential offences are judged in real-time compared to a slowed down review of events via VAR.

