Hilarious stat doing the rounds compares Everton star’s ongoing trophy drought to Luis Diaz early success

Liverpool fans were understandably in high spirits in Wembley and beyond as the Reds lifted their record ninth League Cup win.

Following the club’s victory in the competition, one fan (@JonCook5) shared a remarkable stat on Twitter comparing Seamus Coleman’s ongoing trophy drought to Luis Diaz’s early success with his new club.

The former FC Porto man was one of Jurgen Klopp’s top performers on the day and was arguably unfortunate to not see his efforts rewarded with a mark on the scoresheet.

READ MORE: (Video) Chelsea legend says Liverpool star escaped a red card for ‘endangering’ an opponent

Ultimately, a forward line comprised of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz couldn’t find the opening required to settle the tie in normal or extra-time – though that shouldn’t be considered as a slight on our No.23.

With such performances coming consistently in new colours, despite having yet to 100% acclimatise to his new surroundings and teammates, we’re left with one terrifying question (terrifying, at least, for our rivals).

How formidable an option will the 25-year-old prove to be for us once he finds his best form with us?

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!