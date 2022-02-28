(Image) Champions Wall at Anfield is upgraded after Liverpool’s League Cup win

Liverpool’s trophy hall is the best in England and it feels so good to be able to add another victory to our illustrious list of wins.

A recent tradition around cup final victories has been the subsequent updating of the famous Champions Wall, which tallies the number of times we have won each competition.

This is now something that will have to be updated outside Anfield, inside the tunnel to the pitch, in Kirkby on the ‘classic’ Champions Wall and for the trophy cabinets in the training centre.

Watching all these building operations and updates is always a highlight for anyone lucky enough to witness it and now one supporter has shared the quick changes that have already been made outside our famous stadium.

An image of the wall was taken and the number eight has been removed under the image of the League Cup trophy, preparing for the arrival of the number nine.

Let’s hope this isn’t the last time the imagery has to be changed this season, the more work on our Champions Wall the better!

You can view the image of the Champions Wall via @LFC & @shareepolly1 on Twitter:

Our favourite kind of update 😍 pic.twitter.com/P2dGTCAK99 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 28, 2022

Let's get this number changed 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/ux9ohw2Fo1 — Sharee #LFC #RFC🇬🇧 (@shareepolly1) February 28, 2022

