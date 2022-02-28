(Image) Liverpool fans will be shocked to see the players James Milner has left out of his ‘perfect XI’

James Milner has selected a ‘perfect XI’ made up of stars that he’s played alongside during his lengthy career.

The 36-year-old made his professional debut back in 2002 whilst playing for Leeds United, and since then he’s gone on to play for Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester City and now Liverpool, as well as earning 61 caps for England.

There was room for four of his current teammates as well as Reds legend and his former England teammate Steven Gerrard in the side, but rather surprisingly both Mo Salah and Andy Robertson were left out of the team.

We have a feeling that Milner may not have wanted to be too biased with his selections, but to leave the Egyptian King out really is baffling.

He’s been performing at such a high level for a number of seasons now and is the Premier League’s top scorer at the moment with 19 goals.

Milner also selected no other than Jurgen Klopp as the man to manage the side, claiming (via FourFourTwo): “I’d better pick the boss or he’ll get upset. Terry Venables gave me my debut and comes a close second. Jurgen is intense, but what you see is what you get and he’s a pleasure to work with.”

The team he has selected is full of world-class talent and it would’ve been great to see them play together in real life.

You can see the full team that our No. 7 selected below via FourFourTwo.

